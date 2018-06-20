Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Picks up fifth save Wednesday
Tepera gave up two hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to collect his fifth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Braves on Wednesday.
It wasn't the cleanest appearance, as Tepera allowed two inherited runners to score before finally slamming the door on Atlanta, but the right-hander is still 5-for-5 in save chances since moving into the closer role for Toronto. With Roberto Osuna (administrative leave) not close to resolving his off-field legal issues, Tepera should remain the top choice in the ninth inning for manager John Gibbons.
