Tepera worked around a walk in a scoreless inning of work to record his second save of the season Sunday against the Phillies.

Staked to a two-run lead, Tepera walked the first man he faced but was able to retire the next three to close out the game. After failing to record a save prior to Friday, Tepera has now done so in back-to-back appearances, albeit in less convincing fashion in his previous outing. Still, he looks to have climbed the pecking order for save opportunities in the continued absence of Roberto Osuna.