Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Records second save of season
Tepera worked around a walk in a scoreless inning of work to record his second save of the season Sunday against the Phillies.
Staked to a two-run lead, Tepera walked the first man he faced but was able to retire the next three to close out the game. After failing to record a save prior to Friday, Tepera has now done so in back-to-back appearances, albeit in less convincing fashion in his previous outing. Still, he looks to have climbed the pecking order for save opportunities in the continued absence of Roberto Osuna.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Gets save despite shaky effort•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Earns win against Mariners•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Working on third pitch•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Struggles while posting second save•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Unavailable Saturday vs. Cubs•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Filling in as closer Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...