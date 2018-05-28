Tepera worked around a walk in a scoreless inning of work to record his second save of the season Sunday against the Phillies.

Staked to a two-run lead, Tepera walked the first man he faced but was able to retire the next three to close out the game. After failing to record a save prior to Friday, Tepera has now done so in back-to-back appearances, albeit in less convincing fashion in his previous outing. Still, he looks to have climbed the pecking order for save opportunities in the continued absence of Roberto Osuna.

More News
Our Latest Stories