Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Rehabbing in Florida State League
Tepera (elbow) made his first minor-league rehab appearance with High-A Tampa on Saturday, striking out a batter over a scoreless inning in relief.
Tepera retired the side on just eight pitches, generating two groundball outs in addition to the punchout. Since he's been on the shelf since late May with the right elbow issue, Tepera will likely require at least a few more appearances in the minors before returning from the 60-day injured list. The Blue Jays are presumably counting on having him back when the roster expands Sept. 1.
