Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Returns from disabled list
Tepera (elbow) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Tepera threw a bullpen session Thursday and was expected to require a short minor-league rehab stint, but will instead make his return to the Blue Jays for the final game of the first half. The 30-year-old has a 2.97 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 39.1 innings with six saves, but it remains unclear if he'll immediately slide back into the closer's role or if manager John Gibbons will ease him back.
