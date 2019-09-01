The Blue Jays reinstated Tepera (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

He'll be up with the big club for the first time since late May after the right elbow injury kept him on the shelf for more than three months. Tepera looked sharp during his five-outing minor-league rehab assignment, giving up two unearned runs on two hits and two walks over five innings. The 31-year-old could quickly claim a key setup role in front of closer Ken Giles.

