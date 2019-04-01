Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Set for side session
Tepera (elbow) will throw a side session Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tepera is currently on the injured list with an elbow issue, but the Blue Jays are hoping to have him back by mid-April. Once healthy, the right-hander should settle into a setup role.
