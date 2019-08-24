Tepera (elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and tossed a scoreless inning in relief in the affiliate's 4-2 loss to Pawtucket.

Tepera made two appearances with High-A Dunedin over the past week before the Blue Jays determined he was ready for a stiffer level of competition. Since he's been on the injured list since late May, Tepera will likely require multiple appearances with the Triple-A club before he's reinstated by the Blue Jays.