Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Tepera (elbow) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and tossed a scoreless inning in relief in the affiliate's 4-2 loss to Pawtucket.
Tepera made two appearances with High-A Dunedin over the past week before the Blue Jays determined he was ready for a stiffer level of competition. Since he's been on the injured list since late May, Tepera will likely require multiple appearances with the Triple-A club before he's reinstated by the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Rehabbing in Florida State League•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Live BP next week•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Begins throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Six weeks away from throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Facing month-plus recovery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...