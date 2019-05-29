Tepera (elbow) will resume throwing in six weeks, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Tepera will be shut down from throwing until mid-July after he underwent surgery on his sore right elbow Wednesday. The procedure, which shaved down a bone spur and removed a loose body in the back of his right elbow, went as planned, and the hope is that Tepera will be ready to return sometime during the second half of the season.

