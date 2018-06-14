Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Takes loss Wednesday
Tepera (3-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and one walk across 1.2 innings. He struck out two.
Tepera entered the game in the eighth inning with a runner on first base and the game knotted at 1-1 and he proceeded to escape the inning unscathed thanks to a pair of groundouts and a strikeout. The ninth inning didn't go quite as smooth, however, as a double from Mallex Smith followed by a walkoff single from Matt Duffy accounted for the only run of the game and handed the Blue Jays a series sweep. Tepera still owns a respectable 2.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB through 33.2 innings this season and should continue to see the bulk of save chances in the continued absence of Roberto Osuna.
