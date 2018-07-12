Tepera (elbow) threw another successful bullpen session Thursday, although he likely won't return until after the All-Star break Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Tepera will require a short rehab stint prior to coming off the 10-day disabled list. He'll likely appear in a minor-league game sometime over the weekend, and if all goes well, expect Tepera to return to the bullpen as early as July 20 against Baltimore.