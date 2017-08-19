Play

Tepera will not be available for Saturday's game at Wrigley Field after being sent home with an illness, Arash Madani of Sportsnet reports.

A flu-like bug has been taking down Blue Jays in recent days. Tepera was tabbed the closer Friday after Roberto Osuna was sent back to the hotel with a fever, but the two will reverse roles Saturday as Osuna returns to action. The Jays have off Monday, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Tepera held out Sunday, also, to get extra rest.

