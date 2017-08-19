Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Unavailable Saturday vs. Cubs
Tepera will not be available for Saturday's game at Wrigley Field after being sent home with an illness, Arash Madani of Sportsnet reports.
A flu-like bug has been taking down Blue Jays in recent days. Tepera was tabbed the closer Friday after Roberto Osuna was sent back to the hotel with a fever, but the two will reverse roles Saturday as Osuna returns to action. The Jays have off Monday, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Tepera held out Sunday, also, to get extra rest.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Filling in as closer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Nails down 12th hold Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Blossoming in setup role•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Moving into setup role•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Deals scoreless frame in Oakland•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Extends scoreless stretch to 12.2 innings•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...