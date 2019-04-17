Tepera (elbow) will not be activated from the injured list Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Tepera, who has reportedly been healthy since Monday, was expected to return prior to Wednesday's game against the Twins, but it turns out he'll have to wait at least one more day before making his 2019 big-league debut. Once active, Tepera figures to fill a setup role in front of Ken Giles.