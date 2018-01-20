Tepera is working on developing a split changeup, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While Tepera is expected to serve as one of the Blue Jays' top setup men in 2018, the reliever noted that he'd ultimately love to join the team's rotation at some point down the line, which prompted him to add a third offering to his repertoire this offseason. The 30-year-old hasn't started since 2013, when he posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 20 starts (99.2 innings) with Double-A New Hampshire. He finished the 2017 campaign with a 3.59 ERA and 81:31 K:BB across 77.2 innings of relief.