Yarbrough has exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays now have 24 hours to either add Yarbrough to their roster or release him. Yarbrough pitched well last season for Toronto after being acquired via trade, posting a 2.01 ERA and 26:7 K:BB over 31.1 innings.
