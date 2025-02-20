The Blue Jays signed Yarbrough to a minor-league contract Thursday with an invite to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Yarbrough made his first appearances with the Blue Jays in August after being dealt by the Dodgers in late July. With Toronto, he recorded a 2.01 ERA across 31.1 innings in 12 games. The southpaw was used out of the bullpen in all 12 of his appearances and will presumably look to claw into Toronto's bullpen for the 2025 season.
