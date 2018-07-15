Gaviglio lasted just 3.1 innings Saturday against the Red Sox but gave up just one run on four hits and a walk, striking out a pair. He did not factor into the decision.

Gaviglio's lone blemish was a solo shot by J.D. Martinez to open the fourth inning. He was pulled from the game after getting just one more out, as he had thrown just 48 pitches in his start Wednesday. The start brought his ERA down to a mediocre 4.58 in 57 innings. His next opportunity will come after the All-Star break.