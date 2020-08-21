Gaviglio was recalled by the Blue Jays on Friday.
Gaviglio has bounced between the big-league roster and the alternate training site throughout the season. He's made just two appearances, allowing three runs in one total inning of work. Jacob Waguespack was optioned in a corresponding move.
