Gaviglio is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jaime Garcia's waning performance leaves his spot in the rotation in doubt heading into Sunday, and with Gaviglio eligible to return from the paternity list over the weekend, he could be the one to toe the rubber for the series finale. Gaviglio has made eight appearances this year -- including six starts -- and posted a 3.75 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 36.0 innings. The Blue Jays will have official confirmation on their Sunday starter in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories