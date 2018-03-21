Gaviglio was traded to the Blue Jays on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Gaviglio was on the block after being designated for assignment by the Royals earlier in the week. The 27-year-old split time between the Mariners and Royals in 2017, posting a combined 4.36 ERA and 49:26 K:BB across 74.1 innings (13 starts, three relief appearances). He's expected to report to minor-league camp and will likely serve as organizational pitching depth for the Blue Jays in 2018. Matt Dermody was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gaviglio.