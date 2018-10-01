Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Drilled for five runs
Gaviglio (3-10) pitched 5.2 innings and took the loss Sunday, yielding five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in the loss to the Rays.
Gaviglio ends his 2018 campaign with an unsightly 5.31 ERA and a 105:38 K:BB in 123.2 innings. He allowed two runs through the first four innings Sunday, but the Rays tagged him for three more in the fifth. The 28-year-old last earned a win on Aug. 21.
