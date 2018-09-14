Gaviglio (3-8) settled for a no-decision in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox. He allowed two earned runs, six hits and one walk while striking out one over 3.1 innings.

Gaviglio was pulled with one out in the fourth inning after throwing 53 pitches. He gave up a homer to J.D. Martinez in the second frame, and he's now allowed at least one home run in five consecutive starts. Gaviglio's ERA stands at a disappointing 5.25 for the season, along with a 97:32 K:BB ratio over 108 innings. He'll look to pitch deeper in his next start, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Orioles.