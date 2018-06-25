Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Exits early in no-decision
Gaviglio didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over 4.2 innings, striking out five with no walks as the Blue Jays eventually won 7-6.
This was the third straight outing that Gaviglio has struggled to pitch deep into the game, as the right-hander hasn't reached the five-inning threshold since his start against the Yankees on June 6. He's also given up 10 earned runs in 12 innings over that time, so this was a continuation of a recent stretch of struggles. His 3.98 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 40.2 innings are still respectable despite the rough patch, so he'll look to get back on track in his next start at home against the Tigers next Saturday. Overall, though, Gaviglio has been too erratic lately to be considered a comfortable streaming option.
