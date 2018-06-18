Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Expected to land on paternity list
Gaviglio flew to Washington state Sunday to be with his wife, who is in labor with the couple's child, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Gaviglio started Sunday's 8-6 win over the Nationals but didn't factor into the decision. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks and struck out six over four innings. It's expected that he'll be placed on the paternity list in the coming days and may not have a rotation spot waiting for him once he rejoins the club. Gaviglio would line up for his next turn Saturday against the Angels, but Marcus Stroman (shoulder) could be cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list to start that contest.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Struggles in short outing•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard in loss to Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Shuts down Yankees on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard by Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Nabs second win Friday with strong start•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Strong showing in first start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start