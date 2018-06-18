Gaviglio flew to Washington state Sunday to be with his wife, who is in labor with the couple's child, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Gaviglio started Sunday's 8-6 win over the Nationals but didn't factor into the decision. He gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks and struck out six over four innings. It's expected that he'll be placed on the paternity list in the coming days and may not have a rotation spot waiting for him once he rejoins the club. Gaviglio would line up for his next turn Saturday against the Angels, but Marcus Stroman (shoulder) could be cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list to start that contest.