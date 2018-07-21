Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Fans career-high eight in no-decision
Gaviglio didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Orioles, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over 7.2 innings while striking out eight.
He threw 71 of 103 pitches for strikes in his longest outing of the year so far, and Gaviglio was in line for his third win of the season before Tyler Clippard blew the save. The eight strikeouts were still a career high for the 28-year-old, and he'll carry a 4.59 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Twins.
