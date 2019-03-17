Gaviglio gave up two runs on two hits and a walk over 3.2 innings while striking out five in Saturday's spit-squad game against the Orioles.

The right-hander came into camp a long shot to win a rotation spot, but Gaviglio has done his best to keep himself in the mix, posting a 1.29 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 14 innings. An assignment to Triple-A Buffalo -- where he dominated in five starts last year -- is still the most likely outcome when camp breaks, but the 28-year-old is keeping himself on the short list for potential reinforcements during the season.