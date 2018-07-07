Gaviglio surrendered two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings but didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Yankees.

Gaviglio came up just two outs short of qualifying for the win, as he was removed from the game with a 5-2 lead in the fifth. He's struggled to work deep into ballgames in four of his last five starts, as he's gotten out of the fifth inning just once over that span. Gaviglio has accrued a 3.81 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 51:17 K:BB over 52 innings this season.