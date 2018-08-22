Gaviglio (3-6) earned the win against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits across seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Gaviglio ran into some trouble in the second inning -- loading the bases and allowing one run on four hits -- but otherwise stifled the Orioles besides a Cedric Mullins solo home run. The 28-year-old now has a 4.94 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in an up-and-down season, and currently lines up to face the Orioles again next Monday.