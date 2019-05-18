Gaviglio (3-0) picked up the win in Friday's 10-2 victory over the White Sox, giving up a hit and a walk over three scoreless innings of relief while striking out one.

Aaron Sanchez was forced from the game after three innings due to yet another blister, handing an easy win to Gaviglio after he entered the game with the Jays already up 9-2. The right-hander now has a sparkling 1,76 ERA and 30:4 K:BB through 30.2 innings over 15 appearances, giving him fantasy value in deeper AL-only formats despite his typically lower-leverage role.