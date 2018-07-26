Gaviglio allowed three runs on six hits and three walks Wednesday against the Twins, striking out four in five innings. He did not factor into the decision.

All of the damage came in the second inning, when the Twins picked up three hits and a pair of walks. Other than that, Gaviglio never allowed a runner in scoring position with less than two outs. He's largely been unremarkable for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 4.65 ERA in 69.2 innings, though his 8.4 K/9 is solid enough. He'll next take the hill Tuesday in Oakland.