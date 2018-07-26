Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Gives up three in five innings
Gaviglio allowed three runs on six hits and three walks Wednesday against the Twins, striking out four in five innings. He did not factor into the decision.
All of the damage came in the second inning, when the Twins picked up three hits and a pair of walks. Other than that, Gaviglio never allowed a runner in scoring position with less than two outs. He's largely been unremarkable for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 4.65 ERA in 69.2 innings, though his 8.4 K/9 is solid enough. He'll next take the hill Tuesday in Oakland.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Fans career-high eight in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Allows just one in short start•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: To start against Boston on Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Chased early by Braves•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Throws quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...