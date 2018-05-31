Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard by Red Sox
Gaviglio (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out four across six innings.
Gaviglio was hurt by the long ball in this one, as a pair of homers -- a solo shot from Eduardo Nunez and a two-run homer from J.D. Martinez -- accounted for three of the four runs charged to the righty.The 28-year-old has now served up a pair of homers in two straight starts (12 innings) after keeping the ball in the yard through his first three appearances (9.2 innings) of the season. He still owns a serviceable 3.63 ERA and 16:3 K:BB across three starts (17.1 innings) this season, and figures to stick in the rotation for at least one more turn with Marcus Stroman (shoulder) not yet ready to return. Next up is a difficult matchup at home against the Yankees.
