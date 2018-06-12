Gaviglio (2-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.1 innings for the loss Monday against the Rays. He struck out three.

Gaviglio allowed a steady stream of baserunners and was scored upon in three different innings. He allowed a sacrifice fly in the first inning, yielding two runs on a walk and three hits in the third before his removal in the fourth following a two-run home run. This was a disappointing effort for Gaviglio, who looked terrific over seven shutout innings in his previous start. Things won't get any easier for the right-hander, who will face the Nationals this weekend.