Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard in loss to Rays
Gaviglio (2-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.1 innings for the loss Monday against the Rays. He struck out three.
Gaviglio allowed a steady stream of baserunners and was scored upon in three different innings. He allowed a sacrifice fly in the first inning, yielding two runs on a walk and three hits in the third before his removal in the fourth following a two-run home run. This was a disappointing effort for Gaviglio, who looked terrific over seven shutout innings in his previous start. Things won't get any easier for the right-hander, who will face the Nationals this weekend.
