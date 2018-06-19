Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Lands on paternity list
Gaviglio was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Gaviglio was replaced by Lourdes Gurriel on the active roster ahead of Tuesday's series opener as he attends the birth of his child. He'll miss a minimum of three days. It's unclear what role Gaviglio will play upon reinstatement, as Marcus Stroman (shoulder) is expected to return from the disabled list to start Saturday against the Angels.
