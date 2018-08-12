Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Loses despite effective outing
Gaviglio (2-5) took the loss Saturday despite allowing two runs (one earned) in 5.1 innings. He worked around six hits, struck out seven and didn't yield a walk.
The right-hander recorded 67 strikes on 99 pitches, but an RBI double in the first and a run-scoring groundout in the second were enough to hand him a hard-luck defeat. This marked the first time since June 6 (a stretch of 12 starts) that Gaviglio allowed just one earned run while also logging at least five frames. His 6.57 ERA across those efforts should reflect that he's a risky play in most fantasy contests.
