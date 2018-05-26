Gaviglio (2-0) got the win against the Phillies on Friday, giving up three earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two in a 6-5 victory for the Blue Jays.

Gaviglio got moved from the bullpen to the rotation out of necessity due to shoulder injuries to Jaime Garcia and Marcus Stroman, but he's done well with his first two opportunities, giving up just three earned runs with a 12:3 K:BB in 11.1 innings over those two outings. That should be enough to keep him in the rotation for the time being on Toronto's injury-riddled staff, but it's probably best to wait a bit before getting overly excited about his fantasy prospects, as his currently sparkling ERA of 2.30 stands at odds with the 3.96 mark he'd posted over 84 career big-league innings coming into this game.