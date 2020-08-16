The Blue Jays recalled Gaviglio from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the Rays, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Gaviglio will be designated as the 29th man for the Blue Jays, who were awarded an extra player since Toronto and Tampa Bay had to resume Saturday's suspended game earlier in the day. He'll provide Toronto will some length out of the bullpen while he's up with the big club.