Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: No decision but quality start
Gaviglio pitched seven innings Saturday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on three walks and four hits (including a pair of homers) while striking out five. He earned a quality start but did not factor into the decision.
Gaviglio gave up a solo shot to John Hicks in the second and a two-run bomb to Castellanos in the third, but then settled in for four more scoreless innings. He retired the side in order just once, but nevertheless lasted seven frames, matching his longest outing of the season. He'll next take the hill Friday against the Yankees, against whom he pitched seven scoreless innings back on June 6.
