Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Not starting Sunday
Gaviglio is no longer in line to start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sean Reid-Foley -- one of the Blue Jays' top prospects -- will instead get the nod Sunday and work into the starting rotation. It remains unclear what this means for Gaviglio, as the Blue Jays have yet to indicate whether or not they are willing to implement a six-man rotation. The 28-year-old has a 5.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 86:30 K:BB across 19 starts (96 innings) in the majors this season.
