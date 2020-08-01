Gaviglio was optioned to the Blue Jays' alternate training site Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Despite pitching just one inning over two appearances to begin the season, Gaviglio gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one. As a result, he'll lose his place in the major-league bullpen for now and attempt to turn things around at the alternate training site.
