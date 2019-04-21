Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Outstanding relief effort
Gaviglio (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, tossing four perfect innings of relief while striking out five in a 10-1 victory over the A's.
He entered the game after Matt Shoemaker injured his knee in a rundown getting the final out of the third inning, and Gaviglio was simply brilliant in shutting down Oakland's offense. The right-hander now sports a 1.20 ERA and 16:2 K:BB through 15 innings. He could be a candidate to move into the rotation should Shoemaker miss a significant amount of time, but Gaviglio's best chance for improved fantasy value might come if the Jays employ a bullpen day to cover for Shoemaker's absence, with Gaviglio filling the primary role after the opener.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start