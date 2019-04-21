Gaviglio (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, tossing four perfect innings of relief while striking out five in a 10-1 victory over the A's.

He entered the game after Matt Shoemaker injured his knee in a rundown getting the final out of the third inning, and Gaviglio was simply brilliant in shutting down Oakland's offense. The right-hander now sports a 1.20 ERA and 16:2 K:BB through 15 innings. He could be a candidate to move into the rotation should Shoemaker miss a significant amount of time, but Gaviglio's best chance for improved fantasy value might come if the Jays employ a bullpen day to cover for Shoemaker's absence, with Gaviglio filling the primary role after the opener.