Gaviglio (4-1) walked one and struck out three over two scoreless innings of relief Wednesday to record the win over the Yankees.

The right-hander has been in a serious tailspin lately, allowing runs in five straight appearances and seven of his last eight coming into Wednesday, but Gaviglio was able to get the job done. Homers have been the problem -- he was taken deep eight times in 14 innings, leaving him with a 9.64 ERA over that rough stretch -- and given his career 1.78 HR/9, that's likely to be an issue for him straight through the summer. Gaviglio's 4.05 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB through 40 innings this season have provided him with some surprising deep-league fantasy value, but he's a very risky play going forward.