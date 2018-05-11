Gaviglio was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Gaviglio has started five games for the Bisons this season, posting an impressive 1.86 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with a 29:4 K:BB over 29 innings. He may get the opportunity to join the Blue Jays' rotation in the coming days, since Marcus Stroman was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder fatigue prior to his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team also recalled Joe Biagini and optioned Tim Mayza to Buffalo. Manager John Gibbons will likely tab either Gaviglio or Biagini for Sunday's start in Stroman's place, but there hasn't been a decision made at this point.