Gaviglio allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings Friday against the White Sox.

Gaviglio took care of the bulk of the innings Friday evening after the Blue Jays elected to open the ballgame with Daniel Hudson. Gaviglio did give up a solo homer in the fifth, but he would exit with a two-run lead. The 28-year-old reliever has been stellar so far in 2019 and owns a 1.95 ERA with 29 punchouts over 27.2 frames.