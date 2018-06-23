Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Returns from paternity list
Gaviglio was reinstated from paternity leave Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander is a candidate to start Sunday against the Angels, and expect the club to confirm that assignment soon. Gaviglio carries a useful 3.75 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 innings this season.
