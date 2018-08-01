Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Rocked for five runs Tuesday
Gaviglio (2-4) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
Gaviglio was done in by a brutal third inning, allowing four hits -- including a home run and two doubles -- and a steal of home in the frame and exited after recording just eight outs. The 28-year-old struggled mightily in July, working to a 7.30 ERA over 24.2 innings in the month to raise his ERA to a season-high 5.10. He'll look to turn it around Sunday in Seattle.
