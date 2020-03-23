Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Role uncertain in 2020
Gaviglio's role in the bullpen remains unclear when the 2020 season finally begins.
Two years ago, the junk-balling right-hander started 24 games as the Jays were unable to scrounge up any better rotation options. Last season, the team kept Gaviglio in long relief despite numerous injuries to its starters. In both campaigns, keeping the ball in the park was his biggest issue -- he posted a HR/9 north of 1.5 both years. Gavigio was held to one-inning stints in camp this season before spring training was suspended, posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:0 K:BB through three frames, which suggests he could find himself in a low-leverage middle-relief role in 2020 after the organization significantly bolstered its rotation depth and long-relief options over the winter. Whatever his role, he'll need to improve on his career 4.84 ERA in the majors if he wants to remain in Toronto's plans beyond 2020.
