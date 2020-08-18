The Blue Jays optioned Gaviglio to their alternate training site Monday prior to the club's 7-2 win over the Orioles.

Since the Blue Jays and Rays resumed Saturday's suspended game Sunday before playing their scheduled game later that day, Gaviglio was able to join Toronto as a 29th man in advance of the latter contest. He went used Sunday in the 7-5 loss in eight innings and was sent back to the alternate site Monday with Toronto needing to reduce its roster to 28 men ahead of its series opener with the Orioles.