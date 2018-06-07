Gaviglio didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-innings loss to the Yankees, giving up three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 65 of 104 pitches for strikes as he dueled Sonny Gray to a standstill in a game that was eventually decided in 13 innings. Gaviglio continues to impress as the Jays' fifth starter, and he'll carry a 2.51 ERA into his next outing Monday in Tampa Bay.