Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Shuts down Yankees on Wednesday
Gaviglio didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-innings loss to the Yankees, giving up three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out four.
The right-hander threw 65 of 104 pitches for strikes as he dueled Sonny Gray to a standstill in a game that was eventually decided in 13 innings. Gaviglio continues to impress as the Jays' fifth starter, and he'll carry a 2.51 ERA into his next outing Monday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard by Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Nabs second win Friday with strong start•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Strong showing in first start•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Will start against Oakland on Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Dealt to Blue Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...