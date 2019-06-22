The Blue Jays will deploy Gaviglio as their primary pitcher in Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Considering Gaviglio was last used out of the bullpen four days ago, he should be well rested and available for around 3-to-4 innings or 40-to-50 pitches. After turning in a 1.76 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB through his first 15 appearances of the season, Gaviglio has fallen on hard times lately. He's given up at least one run in all but one of his last nine outings, posting a 9.17 ERA and 1.75 WHIP during that stretch.