Gaviglio tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Athletics. He allowed six hits and a walk while striking out six batters.

It was a promising performance in Gaviglio's first start of the season. He's making the case to remain in the rotation over Joe Biagini and his 7.98 ERA after Jaime Garcia or Marcus Stroman returns from their shoulder injures. If he sticks around, he'll likely next start Friday in Philadelphia.