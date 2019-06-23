Gaviglio was charged with two runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings during Saturday's 8-7 win at Boston. He had one strikeout and did not factor in the decision.

Gaviglio entered with one out and a runner on first base in the second inning, and he was unable to prevent further damage after issuing a walk and giving up a two-run double. All things considered, the 29-year-old did well to only get charged with two runs after allowing six hits, including three extra-base knocks. Gaviglio has struggled mightily over his last 11 appearances with 20 runs allowed -- including nine homers -- across 21.1 innings.